DTE provides third gender category to applicants

In a first for the state, transgenders can now officially identify themselves as the third gender while applying to engineering and pharmacy courses in the next academic year. Three years after the University Grants Commission (UGC) asked universities and colleges to add transgender as a third gender category in the application form, the state Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has added the category for admissions to the academic year 2017-18.

Earlier, transgender persons could identify themselves as only male or female while applying to the courses. “We thought we should have a separate third gender category as there might be transgender people who want to study engineering or pharmacy,” said Dayanand Meshram, Director, DTE.

While equal rights activists lauded the move, they said the government ought to do more safeguard the rights of transgender people. “It is a welcome step but it should not be the only step. We hope it is the first among a series of steps for the betterment of transgender people,” said Harish Iyer, an equal rights activist in the city. “Having a third gender category ensures improved access to higher education. But what happens when a transgender student attends college? For instance, will there be a transgender toilet at institutes?,” Iyer added.

“While we are happy with the move, let’s not become complacent and forget about the basic rights of transgender people,” he said.