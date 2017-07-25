DTE Maharashtra releases engineering CAP round 3 allotment list 2017 at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list at dtemaharashtra.gov.in DTE Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has released the provisional allotment of CAP Round 3 for engineering admissions on July 24 at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The list was announced post 5 pm. Those who have got their names in the list will now have to report to the Admission Reporting Center (ARC). The dates for reporting for such candidates are from July 25-28 upto 5 pm.

The allotment lists of round – I and II were already published and admission process is over. The candidates were given 7 days to change or slide or freeze their options. The last date to submit and confirm the admission was also completed by 5 pm, July 22.

The allotment list is prepared on the basis of the results of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test MHT CET 2017.

DTE Maharashtra allotment result 2017, here’s how to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website for MHT CET mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link flashing ‘provisional merit list round III’.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your application ID and date of birth in the field provided.

Step 4: If needed, download the merit list and keep a copy for further reference.

DTE is holding centralised counselling for Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) qualified candidates against around 1.3 lakh seats in Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology (B.E/ B.Tech) course.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd