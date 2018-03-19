DTE Maharashtra MBA CET 2018 result declared, check scores at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra MBA CET 2018 result: All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at dtemaharashtra.gov.in All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra MBA CET 2018 result: The result of MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra today, on March 19. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in. A total of 1,06,448 candidates had registered for the exam and only 98,606 candidates had appeared. The exam was conducted from March 10 to 11 for admission to first year of full time post-graduate degree in MBA/MMS courses.

DTE Maharashtra MBA result 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘MBA 2018 result’ link

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the registration numbers, roll numbers, names, CET score and percentile of the candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The test was conducted online and had questions from four sections namely — logical reasoning, abstract reasoning, quantitative aptitude and verbal ability/reading comprehension. The exam was of total 200 marks. No negative marking was present. The duration of the for test was 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Clearing this exam, candidates can apply in various around 400 MBA colleges in Maharashtra including JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, K J Somaiya, N L Dalmiya, DSIMS, Dy Patil and other 400.

