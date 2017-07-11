DTE Maharashtra releases Engineering CAP round 2 allotment list 2017 at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra has released the list at dtemaharashtra.gov.in DTE Maharashtra has released the list at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has published the engineering provisional allotment list for CAP Round II at the official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Thousands of candidates have appeared for nearly 1.3 lakh engineering seats and 36 thousand seats in pharmacy course.

The successful students can now take admission to the first year Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) course. The allotment list is prepared on the basis of the results of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2017) .

DTE Maharashtra allotment result 2017, here’s how to check the

Step 1: Visit the official website for MHT CET mentioned above

Step 2: On the hompage, click on the link flashing MHT CET merit list.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your application ID and date of birth in the field provided.

Step 4: Download the merit list and keep a copy for further reference.

The CAP round 3 result will be displayed on July 16. The candidates can change and confirm the option from July 16 to 19. The provisional allotment of CAP Round 3 will be published on July 21.

Last year, while 53 students scored between 191 and 200 in the 200-mark test, 306 students scored between 181 and 190. The number of students scoring between 171 and 180 are 713. Only 22 students scored less than 10.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd