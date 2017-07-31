DTE Maharashtra CAP round 3 allotment 2017: Vacant seats list to release at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra CAP round 3 allotment 2017: The allotment list for admission to these seats are prepared based on the results of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2017. DTE Maharashtra CAP round 3 allotment 2017: The allotment list for admission to these seats are prepared based on the results of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2017.

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will release the list of vacant seats available for CAP round 3 today. Candidates who have applied for admission to various engineering courses in the state can check the official website to check how many seats are available and at various colleges.

The directorate had on July 25 released the provisional allotment list for CAP round 3 and had directed those who qualified to report to the ARC from July 25 and July 28 to confirm their seats. The admission process started in June for about 1.3 lakh engineering and 36,000 pharmacy seats after the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) class 12 results were declared.

The allotment list for admission to these seats are prepared based on the results of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2017.

Steps to download DTE Maharashtra CAP 3 engineering allotment 2017 vacant seat list:

– Go to the official website for DTE Maharashtra (dtemaharashtra.gov.in)

– Click on the link for the CAP 3 engineering allotment 2017 vacant seat list.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

