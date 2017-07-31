DTE Kerala polytechnic 3rd allotment result 2017 declared at polyadmission.org

DTE Kerala polytechnic 3rd allotment result 2017: Those who wish to secure their seats to through the third allotment list should report to their allotted institution by 4 pm on August 3 to complete admission formalities. DTE Kerala polytechnic 3rd allotment result 2017: Those who wish to secure their seats to through the third allotment list should report to their allotted institution by 4 pm on August 3 to complete admission formalities.

The Department of Technical Education Kerala has released the third allotment list for polytechnic college admissions through single window admissions for the academic year of 2017-18. Candidates who have applied for admissions through this portal can check the allotment on the official website.

The application process for polytechnic admissions took place in July, coming to a close by 4 pm on July 9. While the provisional rank list and trial allotment list were released on July 12, the first rank and allotment list were not released until July 18, 2017. The second allotment list was out on July 25 and the third allotment list as been made available on Monday.

Those who wish to secure their seats to through the third allotment list should report to their allotted institution by 4 pm on August 3 to complete admission formalities. A fourth allotment list will be released on August 5, 2017. The classes for the first semester have commenced today for the academic term of 2017-18.

Steps to check DTE Kerala 3rd allotment result 2017:

– Go to the official website (polyadmission.org).

– Click on the tab that says, “Check your allotment”.

– Enter your application number and date of birth in the field provided.

– Click on “Ok”.

– Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

