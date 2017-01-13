DTE Karnataka Diploma Nov/Dec exam 2016 results declared

The exam was held in November and December 2016 The exam was held in November and December 2016

Karnataka diploma results: The Board of Technical Examinations, Department of Technical Education of Karnataka State Government has declared the diploma examination results on January 12. The candidates can check the result on the official websites — btekarlinx.net and dte.kar.nic.in.

The exam was conducted in November/December 2016 at various centres in the state.

Steps to check Karnataka diploma results 2016

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, search for the link ‘Karnataka Diploma Nov/Dec Results 2016’

Click on it. A new page will open.

Submit your roll number and other required

The results will be displayed on the screen

Check it and save it for further reference

The board conducts examinations for diploma students twice a year after releasing the notification about the exam timetable.

