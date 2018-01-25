DTE Karnataka Diploma Nov/Dec exam 2017 results declared btekarlinx.net

DTE Karnataka diploma results 2017: The candidates can start applying from January 27 for revaluation DTE Karnataka diploma results 2017: The candidates can start applying from January 27 for revaluation

DTE Karnataka diploma results: The Board of Technical Examinations, Department of Technical Education of Karnataka State Government has declared the diploma examination results on January 25. The exam was held in November and December and the candidates can check the result on the official websites — btekarlinx.net and dte.kar.nic.in.

DTE Karnataka diploma results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link ‘Karnataka Diploma Nov/ Dec results 2017’

Step 3: Click on it. A new page will open.

Step 4: Submit your institute code, register and semester numbers

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check it and save it for further reference

The details regarding the revaluation process is available on the official website. The candidates can start applying from January 27 and the last date to submit the application form is February 5. Students have to pay Rs 250 to apply for the revaluation.

The Board of Technical Examination is responsible to conduct diploma/post diploma /tailoring examination and award diploma/ post diploma/ certificate to the eligible candidates. It was established in 1959 after a number of polytechnics and technical degree college’s increased in the state.

