Delhi School of Journalism: Last date to register for 5-year integrated course entrance exam

The Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) has announced that today is the last date to register for the entrance exam of the five-year integrated course in journalism. Candidates who wish to join the institution can apply online from the official website.

So far, about 2,500 students have already registered for the entrance test which will take place on September 17, 2017, according to a press release by the institution. Aspirants should note that the exam will take place in centres across 10 cities all over India and will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

The papers for each language medium will be held separately on the same day. While the English-medium paper will be held from 9 am to 11 am, the Hindi medium test will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The exam will include 100 questions in the multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. Each correct answer will grant four marks to the candidates while wrong answers will result in a negative marking of 1 mark.

Steps to register for Delhi School of Journalism entrance test:

– Go to the official website for DSJ (dsj.du.ac.in)

– Scroll over the tab for “admissions” and click on “apply”.

– Select the link for either the English or Hindi five year integrated course.

– Register and login to the site.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

