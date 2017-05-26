Drop in CBSE applications: More state board students applying to Delhi University, data shows

As admission season begins in Delhi University, there is a general apprehension that students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are losing out to students from the state boards. The students’ apprehension seems justified as applications from different state boards to DU has increased in a year compared to applications from those studying in CBSE schools. An analysis of data on the applications received by DU in 2015 and in 2016 shows that the number of students from UP and Haryana state boards applying to DU is more than those from CBSE. In 2015, there were 8,293 applications from state boards in UP. In 2016, the number jumped to 21,646. From UP, the university accepts applications from UP board of High School and Intermediate, and UP board of Secondary Sanskrit Education.

Meanwhile, the number of applications from the Haryana state board has jumped from 3,332 in 2015 to 10,038 last year.

The data also showed that applications from CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has gone down drastically. In 2015, DU had received 2,18,872 applications from CBSE students. In 2016, the number stood at 1,94,750. Similarly, from CISCE, there were 8,311 applications in 2015, which dropped to 6,702 last year.

In 2016, the university had also received many applications from boards in South India. There were 374 applications from the Andhra Pradesh education board, 601 from boards in Kerala and 539 from the Telangana board. In 2015, no separate data could be collated on applications from all these boards.

“It was only from last year that we started compiling data from the 48 education boards in the country. It would be interesting to see how many of these application translated into admissions,” Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, deputy dean, student welfare, said.

But in colleges such as Shri Ram College of Commerce, almost 75-80 per cent of students who had got admission were from boards in South India — even when cut-offs were as high as 99 and 100 per cent for subjects like Economics and BCom (Hons).

On the contrary, applications from boards in Bihar and Rajasthan have fallen. In 2015, there were 26,693 applications from the Rajasthan board which fell to 2,470 in 2016. The Bihar board too saw a fall in applications from12,705 in 2015 to 4,375 in 2016.

