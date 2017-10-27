DRDO lab to hold robotics expo

As a part of Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) diamond jubilee celebrations, Research and Development Establishment, Engineers, R&DE(E), a key DRDO laboratory in Pune engaged in developing state-of-the-art defence systems, is organising a Robotics and Unmanned Systems Exposition (DRUSE) for students from across the country.

R&DE(E), which is based in Dighi in Pune, will initially conduct the zonal level competitions at six zonal centres (Bengaluru, Pune, Tezpur, Jodhpur, New Delhi and Kolkata) between March 24 and April 15 in 2018 to facilitate wide participation from engineering students. After that, the qualified teams from the zonal centres will compete at a national level competition to be organised by R&DE(E) at DRDO headquarters in New Delhi.

