Draft Indian National University Bill goes online for public viewing

A screenshot of the MyGov website showing the Draft Indiannational Defence University Bill, 2015. A screenshot of the MyGov website showing the Draft Indiannational Defence University Bill, 2015.

The Draft Indian National University Bill, 2015, which proposes to establish a world class fully autonomous institution of national importance for training and research in military studies, has gone online on MyGov.in portal and Defence Ministry website for six weeks for public consultations.

The idea of a National Defence University was first conceived in 1967. It was later recommended by Kargil Review

Committee and Group of Ministers in 2000. Land for setting up of the Defence University was acquired at Manesar in Gurgaon district in September, 2012 and part infrastructure development has commenced on the acquired land in December, 2015. Indian National Defence University (INDU) is likely to be a reality soon with Draft Indian National University Bill, 2015 going online on MyGov.in portal and MoD website for six weeks for public consultations, a statement by the Defence Ministry said.

The Bill proposes to establish a world class fully autonomous institution of National Importance under Ministry of Defence. The project will be implemented in three phases spreading over a period of ten years at an estimated cost of Rs 2,072 crore.

The University will be a teaching and affiliating University for the existing training institutions of the three Services which will develop and propagate higher education in National Security Studies, Defence Management and Defence Technology and promote policy oriented research on all aspects relating to national security, both internal and external. The Bill also caters for Open and Distance Learning Programmes for Service personnel deployed in far flung area. As is the case in existing Defence Universities across the world, Indian National Defence University is proposed to be governed by its own norms and will inculcate and promote coordination and interaction between the Armed Forces and other Government Agencies including friendly foreign countries.

The comments and suggestions from the public on the draft Bill will be collated and reviewed at the Ministry of Defence following which the process for seeking approval of the Cabinet will be initiated and the Bill will be tabled in

Parliament for enactment.

For more news on education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App