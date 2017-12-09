Draft Bill proposes to regulate private school fee in Uttar Pradesh

The schools may also have to upload their statement of fee online by December 31 every year. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/Representational image) The schools may also have to upload their statement of fee online by December 31 every year. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/Representational image)

PRIVATE SCHOOLS in Uttar Pradesh, charging more than Rs 20,000 as fee annually, may soon have to stop charging admission fee every year or the entire fee at one go from students.

The schools may also have to upload their statement of fee online by December 31 every year.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday announced a draft ‘Self-financed Independent Schools (Regulation of fees) Bill-2017’, with an aim to regulate fees charged by private schools across the state.

The government will be open to suggestions regarding the bill till December 22, following which it will be sent to the Assembly. Once ratified, the Act will be binding on Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board, CBSE, ICSE and minority schools up to Class XII.

Speaking to mediapersons, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, “For the last six months, we have been studying the fee determination proposals and objections raised in states such as Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. We have consulted parents’ associations, roped in experts from the Union HRD Ministry and also studied Supreme Court guidelines before coming out with this draft bill.”

Asked whether the bill would be implemented in the next academic session, Sharma — also the higher and secondary education minister — said, “It will depend on the suggestions and objections raised.

