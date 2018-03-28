‘Don’t deny admission over spelling errors’

Each school has also been asked to place a printout of the list of admitted students outside the school gates, set up a help desk, and issue acknowledgement slips to each parent. (Expres photo by Gurpreet Singh) Each school has also been asked to place a printout of the list of admitted students outside the school gates, set up a help desk, and issue acknowledgement slips to each parent. (Expres photo by Gurpreet Singh)

Making it clear that admissions to private, unaided schools should not be denied on the pretext of “spelling errors” or for not having certain documents, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has extended the last date for admissions, under the Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category, to April16.

The last date for admission under the 25% reserved category, mandated by the Right to Education Act 2009, was earlier March 31.

Releasing a list of “what not to do”, the Directorate of Education said that it will constitute teams for each district to conduct an inspection of private, unaided, recognised schools to ensure admission of candidates from the category.

The eight points on the list are:

* Don’t ask for Aadhaar number of children.

* Don’t ask for income certificates from EWS category parents who submit a copy of their ration card.

* Don’t ask for income certificates from parents who have been selected under DG category.

* Don’t ask for documents to be attested by a gazetted officer.

* Don’t refuse admission to a child on the ground of how far his home is from the school.

* Don’t ask for the child’s ration card.

* Don’t charge or demand school fee.

* Don’t deny admission on the pretext of minor spelling errors.

The Indian Express had reported on March 26 about parents being turned away by schools, which were seeking ration cards and other documents. Some parents also expressed confusion with the language of the message sent by the DoE, and thought they had to report to school after March 31.

Each school has also been asked to place a printout of the list of admitted students outside the school gates, set up a help desk, and issue acknowledgement slips to each parent.

The DoE will also assign a director’s nominee to verify the admission status of EWS/DG category candidates viz-a-viz the open seats. The report of the admission status will be uploaded on the department’s website.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App