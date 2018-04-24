Don’t complain directly to DU, CVS tells staff

The order comes after college teachers complained to DU about the first-year BCom (Hons) class being too big The order comes after college teachers complained to DU about the first-year BCom (Hons) class being too big

Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies (CVS) has issued orders to teachers barring them from registering any complaint directly with the Vice-Chancellor or higher authorities.The decision to issue the order, labelled by some teachers as a ‘Tughlaqi Farman’, was taken at a governing body meeting held in February. Now, for any complaint or issue involving the college, teachers have to go through the principal and chairman of the college’s governing body.

The order comes after college teachers complained to the university about the large size of the first-year BCom (Hons) class, saying that they were facing difficulty in teaching. The teachers wanted the class to be divided into sections — something that the university’s commerce department allowed.

The governing body, though, decided that there will be just one section, but teachers would be provided collar microphones and speakers. “The governing body took a serious view and expressed its serious concern for a submission of the above complaint by some teachers directly to the Vice-Chancellor, and other higher authorities, by surpassing the principal and the chairman. The governing body held it is not only a violation of University rules and service conditions but also brings bad name to the institutions,” read the letter to the teachers.

Teachers have been told that any defiance of the governing body decisions or written instructions of the principal will be strictly dealt with. “It is a ridiculous order but we have no option but to abide by it, since it involves our service conditions. In other universities, teachers even write to the President; here we can’t write to our own university,” said a teacher on condition of anonymity.

When contacted, governing body chairman RNP Singh said, “I cannot talk about this issue over the phone.” College principal Inderjeet Dagar also refused to comment on the matter.

