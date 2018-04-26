DoE’s green advice to Delhi schools: Don’t cover books in plastic or film

Books, notebooks usually come covered in plastic. Archive Books, notebooks usually come covered in plastic. Archive

Aiming to make students and parents more environment conscious, and following orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked all schools in the city to ask students not to use any kind of plastic or film to cover books and notebooks.

The order from the Education Department comes after the Delhi government’s Environment Department wrote to them, reminding them that a ban on use of plastic covers for books, magazines, invitation cards, and greeting cards had been issued already.

Parents and students usually cover books with plastic sheets to protect them from wear and tear, water and stains. In most Delhi schools, books and notebooks are sold within the premises and come with plastic covers already in place. “This is of immediate importance in view of the upcoming academic session when students purchase new books, and notebooks,” said the order.

An RTI activist, Shubham Khatri, had written to the Environment Department against the trend and had suggested that a circular be issued to all schools. According to an official, the plastic waste generated from these sources adds up to a large amount, as there as lakhs of students in the city. “We understand that children and their parents want to prevent damage to books but this adds to unnecessary plastic waste. A ban on plastic in Delhi is already in place and we have stopped using plastic covers for invitation and greeting cards. Schools will have to play a proactive role in this exercise. As of now, there are no plans to impose penalties. Awareness is more important,” the official said.

In its letter to the Education Department, Environment Director Anil Kumar said a campaign against plastic sheets and covers will be started by the department through eco-clubs in schools and colleges in the city. “This shall be an appreciated step in reducing plastic waste generation and safeguarding Delhi’s environment,” Kumar wrote.

“This is a very good move. Over the years, I have seen that more and more children have started using these covers. This order will help sensitise students and parents towards the issue and will also start relevant discussions about plastic and waste,” said a government school teacher, who did not wish to be named.

