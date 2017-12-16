DoE asks principals to record complaints

“Heads of schools are directed to make proper arrangements to receive any application from teachers, and other staff members, and issue them a diary number,” said the circular issued by DoE last week “Heads of schools are directed to make proper arrangements to receive any application from teachers, and other staff members, and issue them a diary number,” said the circular issued by DoE last week

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has a new order for school principals: issue teachers and other staff a diary number when they file an application. The move, the DoE said, is due to unresponsive behaviour of school principals and office staff, resulting in teachers filing unnecessary RTI applications. “Heads of schools are directed to make proper arrangements to receive any application from teachers, and other staff members, and issue them a diary number,” said the circular issued by DoE last week.

An education department official said they have been forced to issue the circular after receiving complaints from teachers and other staff — mostly related to adjustment of their classes, leaves and bill clearances — which they wanted to give in writing but was not accepted by the principal.

“This often results in unnecessary RTI applications, which not only spoil cordial environment but also waste time and energy of HoS and teachers,” the circular stated. Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary, Government School Teachers’ Association, said: “Our representations mostly go unheard. They do not even maintain a register for our complaints.”

However, principals The Indian Express spoke to said they maintain registers and “never ignore” important complaints. “For things done by few people, everybody cannot be held accountable. We have been entrusted with a lot of work, including listening to grievances of teachers,” a principal of a Bawana school said.

