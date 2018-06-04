Disability Studies centre to work with other DU depts

To promote research in the field of disability, Delhi University is ready with its plan to set up a Centre for Disability Studies. The centre will work in liaison with various academic departments of the university to ensure inclusion of disability in undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes run by departments either directly or through colleges. Postgraduate programmes and diploma courses on disability-related subjects will be offered at the centre.

“The centre will be developed to act as a Resource Centre in disability studies and related areas for faculty/students of the university and outside,” said Bipin Tewari, OSD, Equal Opportunity Cell, DU, a member secretary of the panel for establishing the centre.

DU has sought comments from stakeholders on the draft constitution of the centre by June 7. The announcement about setting up the centre was made by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi during last year’s convocation.

