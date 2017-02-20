Delhi: Diplomas courses in pre-school education launched, 450 seats for next academic session

There will be 450 seats available for the next academic session. There will be 450 seats available for the next academic session.

With an aim to provide for the 3000 early childhood education centres proposed, the Delhi government has launched a diploma course on pre-school education at nine District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET). There will be 450 seats available for the next academic session.

A release by the Delhi government said pre-school and early childhood education, is necessary to build a strong foundation for overall human development. The Early Childhood Education Development (ECED) program for the setting up of 3000 centres in Delhi required the building of the capacity of teaching at the centres. It would ensure school readiness for primary education.

The programme covers children of three to six years of age. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, said the ECED centres were “important to build human resources capacities parallely”.

“Our Government understands that merely announcing grand plans is never enough for them to succeed. There is a need to create institutional foundations on which programs can be run successfully,” the release quoted him as saying.

“While several states run aanganwadis for children under the age of six, there has never been an attempt to run formal educational institutes on such a large scale by any government,” the release said.

The Delhi government wishes to provide quallity education for every child in the national capital. According to the release, the ECED program and the Diploma courses in the DIETs serve that purpose by being the key to government intervention in education reforms.

