Digital-driven education in all govt schools in five years, says Prakash Javadekar

The Union government and the states have agreed to launch Operation Digital Board in all government schools in the next five years to focus on digital education and increasing the use of information and communication technology in classrooms, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

Javadekar spoke about the plan after the meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE).

Operation Digital Board will be undertaken jointly by the Centre, state governments, community and corporations as part of their corporate social responsibility, he added.

The minister also announced that the government will soon launch an effort to identify the number of out-of-school children. For this, he said, a joint survey by the Union government and states will be launched in September.

A presentation on the report of the CABE sub-committee on out-of-school children was made at the Monday meeting. This panel, headed by Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha, identified a number of reasons for why children don’t go to schools or eventually drop out. These include poverty, lack of facilities such as drinking water, child labour and child marriage.

The panel recommended several measures to alleviate the problem such as coming up with a standard definition of “out-of-school children”. For an accurate counting, the committee suggested an Aadhaar-enabled tracking mechanism and mapping of unrecognised educational institutions such as madrasas and Vedic pathshalas.

