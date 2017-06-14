Differently-abled students shine in board exams in Pune

Omkar dreams of joining the civil services. Omkar dreams of joining the civil services.

Omkar Dhamankar, a visually-impaired student of Sant Ghadge Maharaj School, managed to score 92.60 per cent in SSC exams. A native of Maval area, Omkar has been living in the city for the last eight years. He said the biggest challenge was finding study material in Braille.

“The question paper pattern of Hindi and Marathi was revised, and the available ones were priced at Rs 60,000, which I could not afford,” he added.

With a dream to join the civil services, Omkar now wants to pursue a degree in Humanities from Fergusson College.

Abhishek Kalathe is both hearing and visually-impaired, and managed to score 64.6 per cent in the Class X exams.

Kalathe’s teachers say he was a bright and hardworking student. “He was a quiet student and always focused on his studies. He barely missed a class,” said his teachers at VR Ruia School for Deaf, run by Shikshan Prasarath Mandal.

As he was the only visually-impaired student, it had been challenging for school officials to cater to the various needs of Abhishek.

“Being partially blind did not affect his typewriting practicals, as he would constantly practice it,” said Principal Atmaram Dhootonde.

Hailing from Jamguldhava in Sangli district, Pavan Zambare hails the efforts of his teachers in helping him score 76 per cent in SSC exams.

“I could achieve this feat only with the support of the free education that I was lucky to be awarded,” said Zambare, who studied at Apang Kalyankari Educational Centre (AKEC).

All 43 students from AKEC, who had appeared for the examinations this year, have cleared SSC with good marks.

Studying at night had become a norm for Sonu Davare, another hearing-impaired student who scored 71 per cent in SSC. He, too, credited his achievement to his teachers.

“Many of the students had come from economically weaker sections of the society, but they were facilitated with places to stay in the city. I am happy to see them score so well and pursue further studies,” said Mahesh Kamble, principal of CR Ranganadan School of Deaf, from where 13 students passed the exams.

Despite beginning preparations for the board exams late, nothing prevented Pooja Ghatge from scoring 78.2 per cent in the exams. “Initially, we did not have readers. Besides, the non-availability of study material in Braille further delayed our preparation,” said Pooja from the Poona School and Home for Blind Girls Training Centre.

School for the Deaf in Chinchwad, run by Suhrud Mandal, has also achieved 100 per cent results, with Kirti Wagh topping with 85.8 per cent in SSC.

