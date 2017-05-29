Did CBSE follow moderation? Parents, students think so

The number of students scoring 95 per cent and above stands at 10,091, a 7.33 per cent increase from last year. (Representational) The number of students scoring 95 per cent and above stands at 10,091, a 7.33 per cent increase from last year. (Representational)

WITH MARKS soaring higher this time around, students and parents are more or less convinced that CBSE has followed the moderation policy. The CBSE, however, has not confirmed whether it has followed it or not. While the board had decided to do away with the moderation policy following consultation with officials from different state boards, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court against the decision and the court had asked the board to continue with the policy. While last year’s topper Sukriti Gupta had scored 99.4 per cent, Bhoomi Sawant, who came second this year, has the same percentage.

However, the most important figure to watch out is the increase in the number of students scoring 95 per cent and above. The number of students scoring 95 per cent and above stands at 10,091, a 7.33 per cent increase from last year. In 2016, 9,351 students had score 95 per cent and above. “Given the overall marks scored by students this year, it does seem that like previous years, the board has followed the moderation policy,” a principal of a south Delhi school said.

Though the number of students scoring 90 per cent and above has seen a decrease from 63,387 to 63,247 this year, the percentage decrease is negligible — 0.22 per cent. Even in the disabled category, the number of students scoring 95 and above and 90 and above has risen. While last year saw 18 students in the 95% and above bracket, the number stands at 21 this year. Similarly, in the 90 per cent and above bracket, the number has increased from 108 in 2016 to 125 this year. This, despite the number of students appearing in this category falling from 2,514 last year to 2,449 this year.

CBSE, while releasing the results, enlisted five points in which the moderation policy is followed — to compensate the candidates for the difficulties experienced in solving the question in a specified time due to misinterpretation/ambiguity of questions and errors; to bring uniformity in the evaluation process and bringing parity because of the element of subjectivity involved in the evaluation process.

The other reasons on which board follows the moderation policy is by maintaining near parity of pass percentage of the candidates in the current year vis-a-vis preceding years — subject-wise and overall. The board could also adopt the policy of awarding grace marks as per the criteria decided from time to time. However, Ameeta Mulla Wattal, principal of Springdales School, Pusa Road, said one will come to know of it only if a child applies for re-evaluation.

“As there were directives from the High Court, as a responsible government, the orders must have been followed. However, only if a child applies for re-evaluation will we get a clearer picture,” said Wattal. HRD won’t intervene in moderation row: Javadekar

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar Sunday categorically denied his ministry intervening in the ongoing moderation policy row and said any “change” should not be “abruptly” implemented in the middle of an academic session. “We will not intervene in the moderation policy issue. It is an academic call which the boards need to take,” Javadekar told PTI in an interview.

