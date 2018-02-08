Dibrugarh University BA/ BSc/ BCom November exam results 2017 at dibru.net

Dibrugarh University results: Students can check their result at dibru.ac.in Dibrugarh University results: Students can check their result at dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University results 2017: Assam’s Dibrugarh University has released the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) semesters first, third and fifth exam results. Students who have appeared for these examinations can check their results from the official website of the university (see steps below to know how).

In a notification posted on the official website, the varsity has said “the results of the First, Third and Fifth Semester B.A./B.Sc./B.Corn. Examinations of Dibrugarh University held in November 2017 shall be declared on 8th February (Thursday), 2018 at 11.00 A.M.”

Dibrugarh University semester results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university (dibru.ac.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the BA, BCom and BSc results 2017 and follow the link provided to the results page at dibru.net or dibruonline.in:8080/examResult.

Step 3: Select your course and enter your roll number.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

About Dibrugarh University:

Established in 1965, Dibrugarh University is the easternmost University in India that was founded upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.

