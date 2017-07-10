Dibrugarh University BA, BCom, BSc semester results 2017 released at dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University BA, BCom, BSc semester results 2017: Among BSc students, Himangshu Sekhar Sarmah from JB College has topped with a score of 1277 marks out of 1400 and has secured 91.21 per cent. Dibrugarh University BA, BCom, BSc semester results 2017: Among BSc students, Himangshu Sekhar Sarmah from JB College has topped with a score of 1277 marks out of 1400 and has secured 91.21 per cent.

Dibrugarh University BA, BCom, BSc semester results 2017: Assam’s Dibrugarh University has released for the semester results for the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) course, Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc). Students who have appeared for these examinations can check their results from the official website of the university (see steps below to know how).

The university has also released the names and scores of the toppers in each stream. Pallabi Bhattacharjya from Moran Mahila Mahavidyalaya has topped among BA students with a score of 1,195 out of 1,400 marks securing 85.36 per cent.

Meanwhile in BCom, Tania Kashyap from NERIM, Guwahati, has topped the papers with a score of 1885 marks out of 2400 and a percentage of 78.21. Among BSc students, Himangshu Sekhar Sarmah from JB College has topped with a score of 1277 marks out of 1400 and has secured 91.21 per cent.

Steps to check Dibrugarh University semester results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the university (dibru.ac.in).

– Click on the notification for the BA, BCom and BSc results 2017 and follow the link provided to the results page at dibru.net or dibruonline.in:8080/examResult.

– Select your course and enter your roll number.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

