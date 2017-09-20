DHSE Plus One improvement result 2017 date and time: Results likely to be declared today at dhsekerala.gov.in

The improvement equivalency exam will be held on November 23 till November 25. The improvement equivalency exam will be held on November 23 till November 25.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is likely to release the result for the Higher Secondary, Technical Higher Secondary, Art Higher Secondary first year improvement/ supplementary examination. The authority had conducted the exam on July 19 to July 26, 2017 today. The result will release on the official website dhsekerala.gov.in and students can access it by following the steps written below:

DHSE Kerala results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for DHSE Kerala (dhsekerala.gov.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the supplementary allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

DHSE conducted the exam for those candidates who were unable to attend the First Year Higher Secondary examination that was held in March 2017.

In August, Kerala DHSE had released the revaluation results of 36,689 plus one students and scrutiny results of 245 students. DHSE, Kerala has also released the timetable for First Year Improvement Equivalency exam time table on the official website.

The improvement equivalency exam will be held on November 23 till November 25.

