DHSE Kerala second year higher secondary equivalency exam 2017 results declared

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the results for the secon year equivalency examination 2017. Students who have appeared for this exam can download their results from the official website of DHSE (dhsekerala.gov.in).

The result link is also available at keralaresults.nic.in. The examinations were conducted in the month of October. They were initially scheduled to be held from October 8 to October 10 but were postponed to be conducted from October 20 to October 22, 2017.

Candidates will require their roll number and date of birth in order to access the results for the second year higher secondary equivalency examination of October 2017.

Steps to download the results for DHSE Kerala second year higher secondary equivalency exam 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official websites for the results as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for the results.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and date of birth in the fields provided and search for your results.

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

