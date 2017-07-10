DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2017 to be announced today at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala plus two examination was held from March 8 to March 28, 2017 Kerala plus two examination was held from March 8 to March 28, 2017

DHSE Kerala will declare the results for plus two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement examination today on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exam held in July can view their marks today at 2 pm.

The Kerala plus two examination was held from March 8 to March 28, 2017. Over four lakh candidates appeared for the tests and the DHSE Kerala had declared the plus two results in May 2017. Overall pass percentage was 83.37 per cent.

Kerala plus two results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official websites of Kerala HSE (dhsekerala.gov.in) or one of the sites mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for Kerala 2017 Plus two results.

Step 3: Follow the links on the site. Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The Class 12 examination was conducted in 2064 centres across Kerala and outside.

