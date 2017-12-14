DHSE Kerala Plus One improvement revaluation, scrutiny results 2017 declared at dhsekerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala has announced the results on Wednesday DHSE Kerala has announced the results on Wednesday

DHSE, Kerala has released the Plus One or class 11 improvement examination’s revaluation and scrutiny results 2017 on its official website – dhsekerala.gov.in. The candidates can also access the results at keralaresults.nic.in.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala conducted the improvement exams in July and had released the results of Plus One improvement exams on September 27, 2017.

DHSE Kerala Plus One results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Examination’ tab, click on Revaluation, Scrutiny Result – I year Improvement

Step 3: A pdf will open and you can check your exam result

Step 4: Download the pdf and save it for future reference

In the previous years, the Plus One exams were held in September-October, however, from this year, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has decided to conduct the Higher Secondary Plus One improvement/supplementary examinations in July.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has also released the results of the second year equivalency examination 2017 last week.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App