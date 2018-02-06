DHSE Kerala October exams 2017: 1st year higher secondary equivalency result declared at keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala equivalency result 2017: The result of first year higher secondary equivalency examination 2017 has been released on February 5. The result of first year higher secondary equivalency examination 2017 has been released on February 5.

DHSE Kerala equivalency result 2017: The result of first year higher secondary equivalency examination 2017 has been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, on February 5. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – keralaresults.nic.in. The exam was conducted in October 2017. Result for second year, that was held in October as well, was declared in December 2017.

DHSE Kerala equivalency result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the new page, click on ‘DHSE first year equivalency exam results-October 2017’



Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also, the exam dates for first and second-year equivalency exams, which were scheduled to be conducted from October 8-10, had been postponed by DHSE. They were rescheduled to be conducted from October 20-22.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd