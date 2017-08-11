DHE Odisha: Second phase merit list 2017 to release today at dheodisha.gov.in 

DHE Odisha’s second selection list was release be out at dheodisha.gov.in DHE Odisha’s second selection list was release be out at dheodisha.gov.in

The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha announced that the second phase of the selection merit list will be out today at dheodisha.gov.in. In a notification, the authorities said the students who are yet to take admission in their preferred +3 (Degree) college after slide-up can do so from August 16 to 18. The data updation for the second phase will end on August 19 at 5 pm.

In a circular, DHE Odisha authorities have said “inspite of several reminders regarding slide up process, some candidates have failed to take admission from July 24 to 28 in higher option colleges. Therefore, these candidates will be given another chance to complete their admissions.”

A total of 2,34,893 aspirants has applied for degree admission. There are 2,27,790 seats in Arts stream, Science has 1,30,018 and Commerce stream has 42,835 seats to offer.

The second selection list was released on July 12. About 2,34,893 students applied for selection process this year.Candidates who have applied for allotment can check their result from the official website by following the steps written below:

DHE Odisha +3 result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website for DHE Odisha (dheodisha.gov.in)Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DHE Odisha +3 result 2017

Step 3: Click on the link for the third selection list.Step 4: Enter your registration number, password and date of birth.Step 5: Your allotment result will be displayed

