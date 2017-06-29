DHE Odisha +3 admission list to release today at dheodisha.gov.in

The students can also get their by calling at the toll-free number (155335 or 1800-345-6770). The students can also get their by calling at the toll-free number (155335 or 1800-345-6770).

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) will today release the first selection list for degree +3 admissions on the official website – dheodisha.gov.in. The admission process of the applicants selected in first round will begin from July 3 to June 30. The classes will begin from July 19 onwards. The second round selection list will be out on July 7.

DHE Odisha will send intimation letter to the selected applicants through SMS (if mobile number is provided in CAF) or through Email. The students can check the result at dheodisha.gov.in. Besides, the respective college notice board will display selected candidates names.

Moreover, the students or their parents can call at the toll-free number (155335 or 1800-345-6770).

DHE Odisha +3 result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DHE Odisha +3 result 2017 link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password and date of birth.

Step 4: Your allotment result will be displayed

Eligibility: The student should have passed Higher Secondary (+2) examination of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or its equivalent. The admission into various streams will be done on the basis of merit.

Merit list: The total marks secured at the Higher Secondary (+2) examination, weightage and if the candidates belong to reserved category will be taken into consideration.

In case of candidates passing the Higher Secondary (+2) / equivalent examination compartmentally, average of marks secured in the subjects/ concerned at both the examinations shall be taken into consideration to determine the aggregate.

Besides e-Admission, SAMS also maintains the academic and financial records of each student admitted into different colleges.

