DHE Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2017 released at dheodisha.gov.in

DHE Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2017: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has released the first merit list for admission process in Junior Colleges. This year a total of 1578 colleges have participated in the e-admission process. The students can check the cut off marks of each college at the online Student Academic Management System (SAMS).

This year, both online and offline admissions will be held for nearly 1,520 junior colleges. Arts, Science and Commerce streams students will contest for over 4 lakh seats. As per reports, there are 2,27,790 seats in Arts stream, Science has 1,30,018 and Commerce 42,835.

The students can check the merit list by visiting the official website dheodisha.gov.in and by following the steps written below:

DHE Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Plus 2 Merit List 2017

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code in the space provided.

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Check the Plus 2 Merit List on screen

Step 6: Download and save it.

Take a print out of DHE Orissa Plus 2 Merit List 2017 for future reference.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has declared the results of Plus II Arts, Commerce, vocational and correspondence courses examination on May 31. Announcing the results, School and Mass Education minister Badri Narayan Patra said 70.17 per cent of students passed in the Plus-II arts stream while the pass percentage in Plus-II Commerce have been 71.43 per cent.

The minister said 19,024 students secured first division, 29,460 second division and 1,25,562 got third division in Plus-II Arts.

