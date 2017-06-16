DHE Odisha degree admissions 2017: Seats available, documents required for first merit list admission

DHE Odisha: Students who have applied for these courses are required to visit the preferred college for the admission process and document verification from June 16 to 19. DHE Odisha: Students who have applied for these courses are required to visit the preferred college for the admission process and document verification from June 16 to 19.

DHE Odisha: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has on Friday started the admission process for Degree courses in the state. Students who have applied for these courses are required to visit the preferred college for the admission process and document verification from June 16 to 19.

DHE Odisha had released the first round of the selection merit list on June 13. More than 4 lakh students have applied for higher secondary courses. Read | DHE Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2017 released at dheodisha.gov.in, click here

Seats available:

Degree- 2,16,860

Sanskrit- 9,084

Documents required for admission:

– Three passport size colour photographs

– Admission fees

– School/College Leaving Certificate issued by the Institution last attended.

– Conduct Certificate issued by the Institution last attended.

– Migration Certificate, if any

– Mark sheet of the Higher Secondary (+2) Examination

– Pass Certificate of the same examination

– Certificate in respect of Reservation, if any

– Certificate in respect of weightage, if any

Candidates seeking admission after the first allotment will be required to bring the above documents to the college for verification. The fees have to be paid in cash or as a bank draft at the college counter. Those who choose to take admission directly through the second selection would be required to pay Rs 100. College authorities will refund the bank draft in case the candidate wishes to shift to a different college in the second phase after taking admission to a college in the first phase.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd