DHE Odisha +3 third selection list 2017 to be released tomorrow at dheodisha.gov.in

DHE Odisha +3 third selection list 2017: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will release the third round result of +3 admissions in the state on Tuesday. Candidates who have applied for allotment can check their result from the official website of DHE on July 18.

The third list will be the final selection list after which the admission process will be concluded for students seeking admission online to +2 and +3 classes of arts, commerce and science streams along with vocational and Sanskrit colleges. There are 30 junior Students Academic Management System (SAMS) nodal colleges and 28 degree SAMS nodal colleges for candidates to choose from and classes for the same are expected begin from July 24.

The second selection list was released on July 12. About 2,34,893 students applied for selection process this year.

DHE Odisha +3 result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website for DHE Odisha (dheodisha.gov.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DHE Odisha +3 result 2017 link

Step 3: Click on the link for the third selection list.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password and date of birth.

Step 5: Your allotment result will be displayed

