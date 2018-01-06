DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018: All you need to know

DHE Odisha +3 degree application form is expected to be released soon on the official website. DHE Odisha +3 degree application form is expected to be released soon on the official website.

DHE Odisha: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha will soon invite applications from candidates for +3 degree admissions for academic session 2018-2019. DHE Odisha +3 degree application form is expected to be released soon on the official website. Those willing to apply for +3 degree course admission must fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria for the same. Students must make sure that they do not apply for 2 courses at the same time.

DHE Odisha conducts admission process every year and thousands of candidates apply for it. All important information such as admission form date, admission process, cut off list, merit list date and others such have been mentioned below.

HE Odisha +3 admission 2018 important dates

Though the official notification for DHE Odisha +3 admissions for the academic year 2018-19 has not yet been released, a tentative schedule of events has been tabulated below based on previous years trends for the reference of aspirants.

— Availability of Online Common Application Form (CAF): Last week of July, 2018

— Last date of online application: 1st week of August, 2018

— Last date for submitting offline/manual CAF along with supporting documents and fees: 1st week of August, 2018

— Last date for online CAF validation and digitisation of offline CAF: 1st week of August, 2018

— Publication of 2nd phase selection merit list: 2nd week of August, 2018

— Admission of the selected applicants in 2nd phase selection: 2nd week of August, 2018

— Data Updation of 2nd Phase Selection Admission: 2nd week of August, 2018

Note: All dates mentioned above are tentative and subject to change once the official notification for the same is released by DHE, Odisha.

Eligibility for +3 courses

Selection of candidates will be strictly on the basis of merit. All aspirants must fulfil the below-mentioned eligibility criteria.

– Candidates passing in science stream can take admission in +3 science (CBZ/PCM).

– Students passing in annual examination can take admission in +3 classes within 4 weeks without fine and within more two weeks with fine thereafter, from the date of publication of result of the qualifying examination.

– Those passing +2 instant examinations can take admission in +3 classes within 3 weeks without fine and within one week with fine thereafter from the date of publication of result subject to the availability of seats.

– Those passing annual examination or prior to that cannot take admission with the students passing in supplementary/instant examination.

– SC and ST candidates are exempted from paying tuition fees and admission fees on production of caste certificate from competent authority.

How to apply for DHE, Odisha 2018-19?

The process for admission to +3 courses shall commence in the last week of July, 2018. Candidates can fill the online form at the official website of DHE, Odisha, i.e. http://www.dheodisha.gov.in till the first week of August, 2018.

Follow the steps mentioned below for filling the online CAF.

– Visit the official website

– Select suitable link of admission online or offline form

– Enter your details such as name, course name, address, DOB, signature, photos, and application fee and mobile number

– Click on submit

– Save and print your form

While preparing the merit list, following factors will be taken into consideration

– Total marks secured at the Higher Secondary (+2) examination

– Weightage

– If the candidates belong to reserved category

In case of candidates passing the higher secondary (+2)/equivalent examination compartmental, average of marks secured in the subjects/concerned at both the examinations shall be taken into consideration to determine the aggregate.

The first selection list will be out tentatively in the last week of June, while the second and third merit lists will be declared in first and second week of July respectively. The entire admission process shall wrap up by the third week of July 2018 and classes will begin thereafter.

