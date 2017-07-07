DHE Odisha +3 admission second selection list to be released on July 8 at dheodisha.gov.in

The qualified candidates will receive their intimation letter through SMS and other modes. (Representational image) The qualified candidates will receive their intimation letter through SMS and other modes. (Representational image)

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has postponed the release of the second selection list for degree +3 admissions. Therefore, instead of July 7, the list will be out on July 8, as per website Pragativadi. Earlier, the DHE has notified to release the second selection list of +3 admissions on July 7.

The +3 first selection list was released on June 29 and the first round of seat allotment was held from June 30 to July 3. The classes will begin from July 19 onwards.

DHE Odisha +3 result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DHE Odisha +3 result 2017 link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password and date of birth.

Step 4: Your allotment result will be displayed

The qualified candidates will receive their intimation letter through SMS, email official website and the toll-free number (155335 or 1800-345-6770). Besides, the respective college notice board will display selected candidates names.

A total of 2,34,893 students applied for different streams out of which 1,57,188 have been selected to take admission in first phase, as per reports.

Merit list: The total marks secured at the Higher Secondary (+2) examination, weightage and if the candidates belong to reserved category will be taken into consideration. In case of candidates passing the Higher Secondary (+2) / equivalent examination compartmental, average of marks secured in the subjects/ concerned at both the examinations shall be taken into consideration to determine the aggregate.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd