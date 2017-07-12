DHE Odisha +3 admission 2017: Check second selection list at dheodisha.gov.in

DHE Odisha’s second selection list will be out at dheodisha.gov.in DHE Odisha’s second selection list will be out at dheodisha.gov.in

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) will publish the second selection list for degree +3 admissions today, that is, July 12 at 11 am. The list was earlier scheduled to release on July 7. The admission will begin from July 13 till July 14 and the third list will be out on July 18. As per reports, over 1.57 lakh candidates got seats in the first selection list. Nearly 2,34,893 students applied for admission in different streams.

There are 30 Junior SAMS Nodal Colleges and 28 Degree SAMS Nodal Colleges for the academic session 2017-18.

The intimation letter to the selected applicants will be transmitted through SMS, Email, official website — dheodisha.gov.in, college notice board and toll free number (155335 or 1800-345-6770). Intimation will not be sent through post.

DHE Odisha +3 result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DHE Odisha +3 result 2017 link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password and date of birth.

Step 4: Your allotment result will be displayed

Selected applicants have to produce the intimation letter before the admission committee at the college.

DHE Odisha has also said that the aspirants seeking admission to plus II courses who have been slid up during second and third selection will have to compulsorily take admission in their upper choice colleges. These students have to take admission in the colleges to which they have been promoted before July 17.

