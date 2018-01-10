DGE Tamil Nadu SSLC exam 2018: Datesheet released at dge.tn.gov.in

DGE Tamil Nadu SSLC datesheet 2018: The datesheet for class 10 boards has been released by the Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu (DGE TN). DGE Tamil Nadu SSLC datesheet 2018: The datesheet for class 10 boards has been released by the Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu (DGE TN).

DGE Tamil Nadu SSLC datesheet 2018: The datesheet for class 10 boards has been released by the Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu (DGE TN). Students who would be appearing for the same are required to check the entire schedule at the official website dge.tn.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to commence from March 16 and will continue till April 20. Datesheet has also been released for higher secondary (first and second year) exams on the website.

Time distribution

Question paper reading time: 10 am to 10:10 am

Verification of particulars: 10:10 am to 10:15 am

Exam duration: 10:15 am to 12:45 pm

DGE Tamil Nadu SSLC datesheet 2018: Datesheet

March 16: Tamil Paper I

March 21: Tamil Paper II

March 28: English Paper I

April 4: English Paper II

April 10: Mathematics

April 12: Optional language

April 17: Science

April 20: Social Science

Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board exams in the state which were conducted in March 2017. The results were announced on May 19. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.

