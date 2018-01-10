DGE Tamil Nadu releases datesheet for HSC first, second year exams 2018 at dge.tn.gov.in

DGE Tamil Nadu HSC exams 2018: The datesheets have been released by DGE TN at the official website – dge.tn.gov.in. (Representative image) DGE Tamil Nadu HSC exams 2018: The datesheets have been released by DGE TN at the official website – dge.tn.gov.in. (Representative image)

DGE Tamil Nadu HSC exams 2018: The Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) has released the datesheets for higher secondary (first and second year) exams at the official website – dge.tn.gov.in. All those students who would be appearing for the same are required to check the entire schedule at the website itself. The exams are scheduled to commence from March 7 for first year and March 1 for the second year. Datesheet has also been released for higher secondary (first and second year) exams on the website.

HSC first year datesheet

March 7: Language paper 1 (Part I)

March 8: Language paper 2 (Part I)

March 13: English paper 1 (Part II)

March 14: English paper 2 (Part II)

March 20: Mathematics, Zoology, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics (Part III)

March 23: Commerce, Home Science, Geography (Part III)

March 27: Physics, Economics (Part III)

April 3: Chemistry, Accountancy, Vocational Accountancy Theory (Part III)

April 9: Biology, History, Botany, Business Maths, General Machinist Theory I, Electrical Machines and Appliances Theory I (Part III)

April 13: Communicative English, Ethics, Computer Science, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil) (Part III)

April 16: General Machinist Theory II, Electrical Machines and Appliances Theory II, Other Vocational Subjects Theory, Political Science, Nursing (General), Statistics (Part III).

HSC second year (+2) exam datesheet

March 1: Language Paper – I (Tamil/Hindi/Kannada/Telugu/Malayalam/Urdu/Sanskrit/Arabic/French/German) (Part I).

March 2: Language Paper – II (Tamil/Hindi/Kannada/Telugu/Malayalam/Urdu/Sanskrit/Arabic/French/German) (Part I).

March 5: English Paper – I (Part II)

March 6: English Paper – II (Part II)

March 9: Commerce, Home Science, Geography (Part III)

March 12: Mathematics, Zoology, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics (Part III)

March 15: Political Science, Nursing (General Stream), Statistics, Theory of vocational subjects (Part III)

March 19: Physics, Economics (Part III)

March 26: Chemistry, Accountancy (Part III)

April 2: Biology, Botany, History, Business Maths (Part III)

April 6: Communicative English, Indian Culture, Computer Science, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil) (Part III).

Practicals

Students are required to obtain minimum 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical examination in the subjects involving practical, in order to pass the same.

