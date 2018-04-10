Despite rules, schools asking us to buy books and uniforms: Parents

Parents have alleged they were asked to buy books and uniform. (Express Photo) Parents have alleged they were asked to buy books and uniform. (Express Photo)

The Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, mandates 25 per cent reservation for children from the economically weaker section/ disadvantaged group (EWS/DG) category in private schools. Along with the reservation, the Act also mentions that the children are entitled to free books and uniform. Except, many schools have allegedly been asking parents to buy books and uniform for their wards.

One such case came to light recently, when a resident of Malviya Nagar got his son admitted to Amity International School in Saket this year. Soon after admission, he was allegedly asked by the school to pay Rs 3,500. He refused and cited the rules, but the school asked him to send his child in casual clothes instead.

“They told me that a case is going on in the court, so once that is over, they will decide. On the first day of admission, they asked me to pay money, but I refused. So they told me to send my child to school in coloured uniform (or casual clothes). The classes begin from tomorrow (Tuesday). But I don’t know what will happen with books,” he said, on condition of anonymity.

Divya Bhatia, principal of Amity International School, Saket, said that since the matter is sub-judice, they asked parents to buy books and uniform themselves. “This has been going on for some time now, as the matter is with the court. We ask them to buy books and uniform, and whatever money we get from the government, we give it to them,” said Bhatia.

Similarly at Ramjas School in Anand Parbat, parents have alleged they were asked to buy books and uniform. “My child has been studying there for five years now, and every year I buy books and uniform. This year as well, I have been asked to get the books,” said a parent, who did not wish to be named. The head of the school, Archana Chugh, said she will have to look into the issue. “Right now, I cannot say anything on the matter,” she said. Apart from the RTE, Section 8 (1) of Delhi RTE Act states that entitlements such as books and uniform have to be provided by the schools.

