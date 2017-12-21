Delinking of MPhil-PhD in JNU: ABVP threatens fast

“We warn the administration not to take up any decision that jeopardizes the future of several students who come to JNU for getting higher education, especially research,” JNU ABVP unit president Lalit Pandey said “We warn the administration not to take up any decision that jeopardizes the future of several students who come to JNU for getting higher education, especially research,” JNU ABVP unit president Lalit Pandey said

The JNU unit of the ABVP has threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike from December 25 if the administration does not roll back its decision to delink MPhil and PhD courses. The decision has resulted in students having to sit for a separate entrance at the PhD level, which never used to happen earlier.

“The JNU administration has once again come out with a tughlaqi farman which clearly exposes its anti-student and anti-academic bias… This is not just an unethical and anti-students move but also arbitrary and grossly illegal in nature as there was no any mention of the delinking of the MPhil and PhD in the prospectus for the JNU for entrance exam for academic year 2018. Also, there has not been any direction or instruction for it either from High Court/Supreme Court or from the UGC,” JNU unit president Lalit Pandey said in a statement.

“We warn the administration not to take up any decision that jeopardizes the future of several students who come to JNU for getting higher education, especially research,” said Pandey.

