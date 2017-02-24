Delhi’s third mega-PTM to take place on Sunday

The mega PTM was carried out for the first time by the AAP government in July 2016 to improve overall performance and then again in October 2016. The mega PTM was carried out for the first time by the AAP government in July 2016 to improve overall performance and then again in October 2016.

The Delhi government is going to organinse a mass parents’-teachers’-meeting (PTM) on Saturday for class 12 students. This will be the third such meeting organised in Delhi “to ease the examination pressure of parents as well as students and provide the best possible assistance to every student”.

This was carried out for the first time by the AAP government in July 2016 to improve overall performance and then again in October 2016. Parents of about 70 per cent students turned up the first time, but the whole event came under criticism when a girl committed suicide after her parents received bad feedback. This however did not hinder the massive response received for the second mega PTM in October which the government declared a “success”.

“Since the Class 12th Board examination are fast approaching, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all schools to apprise the parents about their wards’ progress,” said an official statement.

The statement added that the parents’-teachers’-meeting will be held from 8 am onward on Saturday for schools that run in morning shifts. For evening shift schools the PTM will take place from 5 pm on Saturday. The aim of the event is for teachers to provide parents with “student-specific guidance” and counselling.

“It will also help in guiding the parents to provide their ward study and exam preparation, and a conductive environment at home,” the statement added.

