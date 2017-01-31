Delhi’s budget private schools demand parity with ‘top-notch’ schools

NISA and CCPS claimed that the capital has 3,000 budget private schools but the government’s focus is either on the schools run by it or the elite schools. (File photo) NISA and CCPS claimed that the capital has 3,000 budget private schools but the government’s focus is either on the schools run by it or the elite schools. (File photo)

An association of budget private schools on Monday alleged that Delhi government is not paying enough heed to issues of such schools in the national capital and threatened to move court if they are not treated at par with the “top-notch” schools in the city. The National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) and Coordination Committee of Public Schools (CCPS), claimed that the capital has 3,000 budget private schools but the government’s focus is either on the schools run by it or the elite schools.

“Time and again we have been raising our problems but no concrete step has been taken so far. We had presented our charter of demands to Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia last September and had made available all data and documents asked by him for resolving various issues faced by budget private schools,” R K Sharma of CCPS said at a press conference here.

“Despite several reminders and seeking appointments with the education ministry our voice has gone unheard and we are mulling moving court,” he added. Underlining the demands being raised by the budget private schools, Kulbhushan Sharma, President of NISA said, “Our budget private schools constitute a large part of education system of India but the government has always been favoring government and elite schools.

“The policies drafted do not consider the plight and implications on low cost budget private schools. It is about time that our demands are paid heed and stringent policies eased.”

The demands by the two associations include a single window clearance system, subsidise commercial charges levied on power, water and property taxes and easing land norms.

