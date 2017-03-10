DMRC February exam 2017: Answer keys released

DMRC answer keys 2017: The exam was held to fill 3,428 vacancies. DMRC answer keys 2017: The exam was held to fill 3,428 vacancies.

DMRC answer keys 2017: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the answer keys of the recruitment exam for the executive and non-executive posts category. The exam was held from February 14 to 28. The candidates can check the answer keys on the official website – delhimetrorail.com.

The candidates can raise objections, if any, by March 14, 2017. The Corporation has earlier released a notification to fill 3,428 vacancies.

Steps to raise objections for DMRC recruitment 2017

Go to the official website

On the homepage, click on the ‘career’ tab

On the ad number DMRC/OM/HR/I/2016, click on the link for objections

Enter your details like registration number and fill the form

Before stating your objection, go through the question and answers carefully.

Objections must be entered only in English.

Make sure the objections filed should be clear, understandable, relevant and reasoned. Upload documents to support your answers. A maximum of three documents can be uploaded. In the remarks column, enter your reason for objection clearly. The option you chose during the exam is shown to the right of the question

For more updates on DMRC answer keys, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd