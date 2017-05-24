Booklet on climate change now in braille

The Braille version of a booklet — Climate Action: We Must Not Delay — dedicated to environmental issues such as carbon footprint, groundwater scarcity and air pollution was launched in the capital on Monday. The booklet, which was launched by N S Kang, secretary and director general, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, at Pandit Deendayal Antodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex, is part of the Science Express Climate Action Special.

The Science Express, a custom-built 16-coach AC train for the Department of Science and Technology by the Indian Railways, is currently in its ninth phase making its way across India with a mobile exhibition on the global crisis of climate change. “With this, we want to initiate a dialogue about climate change and educate students about its impact, adaptation and mitigation solutions as well as policy approaches in a comprehensive manner,” said Dr Vinod B Mathur, director, Wildlife Institute of India.

Students of Model School and National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities read from the book at the launch. “We are seeking to create an inclusive model and bring them into the mainstream. We are also working with five National Institute of Design graduates to create audio books for the visually impaired that visit the Science Express. It will also be available on our website,” added Mathur.

“I was encouraged by the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, A N Jha, to approach the material in a way that takes into account our visually impaired students. So, we decided to produce a braille version of the booklet which is now available in 11 languages,” said Mathur. The booklet along with other educational material is handed out to students when they visit the Science Express. Science Express Climate Action Special, a collaborative initiative between several ministries, Wildlife Institute of India and Vikram A Sarabhai Community Science Centre started on February 17, 2017.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now