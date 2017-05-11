Delhi University VC assures holding bi-monthly meetings, says DUTA

Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) on May 10 said Vice-Chancellor Yogesh K Tyagi has assured them that he will conduct bi-monthly meetings to answer DUTA demands. The move comes the teachers’ association staged a sit-in protest since May 9 outside the VC residence. “Though it was only a partial headway, the VC assured to hold bi-monthly meetings,” said Rajesh Jha, a professor and a council member.

The demands of the teachers association includes tampering of service conditions, issues of physical education teachers and librarians, pensions and absorption of ad hoc teachers.

In a press release, DUTA President Nandita Narain said, “The VC assured of starting recruitment process for physical education teachers and librarians without delay and also showed positive response towards releasing the pension for those not covered by the court case.”

The VC also promised democratic composition of the Health Centre Advisory Committee, the release said.

