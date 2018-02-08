Delhi University (DU) UG May/June 2018 exams datesheet out at du.ac.in

Delhi University is planning to begin the registration process for admission under UG courses from the first week of April Delhi University is planning to begin the registration process for admission under UG courses from the first week of April

Delhi University (DU) has released a tentative date sheet for 2018 undergraduate theory and practical exams at exam.du.ac.in. The semester examinations will be held in May and June for both CBCS and three-year graduate modes.

Delhi University exams 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to official website – exam.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the exam tab

Step 3: You’ll see a list of exams of UG courses, click on the desired link

Step 4: A PDF file will open where all the necessary details are provided about the exams.

Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the date sheet for future reference

The Delhi University is planning to begin the registration process for admission under UG courses from the first week of April this year. Last year, the process had started mid-May. DU is also deliberating on having centralised online counselling. “We have formed a committee with experts from other universities, who have successfully implemented online counselling. We have asked them for innovative solutions,” said Pandit.

Last year, DU came up with 11 cut-off lists for admission to various undergraduate courses for around 56,000 seats in across 61 colleges. This year too, the university is exploring the possibility of a computer-based online admission test for the eight undergraduate courses.

