Delhi University to launch PG Diploma in cyber security and law

This programme caters to the niche domain and cyber security with a unique combination of cyber laws, says the press statement. (Files/Representational) This programme caters to the niche domain and cyber security with a unique combination of cyber laws, says the press statement. (Files/Representational)

The University of Delhi will soon launch post graduate diploma in cyber security and law. With this programme, the varsity intends to endeavour in the domain of teaching and research in cyber security and allied disciplines.

This programme caters to the niche domain and cyber security with a unique combination of cyber laws, says the press statement. The programme intends to train professionals with practical handling in detection of vulnerabilities.

As per the release, the programme address the dire need of professionals in this field. Through this programme, it intends to produce professionals who can adminster security for varied virtual platforms, banks, social media, industrial applications, mobile data and cloud interface.

This course will be collectively offered by the Department of Operational Research, Department of Computer Science, Department of Commerce.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd