Delhi University teachers blame administration for tampering with service conditions, VC for unsatisfactory decisions

Teachers from a number of departments of the University of Delhi have accused the administration of “tampering” with their appointment and said that this has caused barriers to be erected in their research work. Vice Chancellor Yogesh K Tyagi was also blamed for taking unsatisfatory decisions.

“For over two years, around 70 teachers belonging to department of African studies, commerce, social work, political science and cluster innovation centre have not received their confirmations,” Assistant Professor in department of History Surendra Kumar said.

Many teachers are speaking out against by Ordinance 11, Section 1A of Delhi University which has kept teachers on probation for a year. This period may even be extended to 12 more months under the Ordinance.

The University’s administration mailed a web-link to the protesting teachers, asking them to fill a form to avail their confirmation, but professors complained that the forms questions them on whether they will be applying for a new job.

Teachers require confirmations to pursue research work in other universities, avail study leaves and take up research positions within the University. The lack of a confirmation can hinder them from pursuing PhD and avail other benefits that come with the post.

“Services conditions are being tampered by VC Tyagi who has teaching experience but not experience in administration,” said a professor. He noted that confirmations were smoother during VC Dinesh Singh’s tenure. Professors also expressed their concern over terming physical education teachers as non teaching staff.

