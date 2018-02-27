Delhi University suspends teaching on account of Holi, security tightened for female students

Strict measures will be taken by the university to make sure that no act of hooliganism or any other mishap occurs. (File – Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Strict measures will be taken by the university to make sure that no act of hooliganism or any other mishap occurs. (File – Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Delhi University (DU) has issued instructions according to which, the teaching in the faculties/departments/colleges/institutions of the university will remain suspended on March 1, Thursday on the occasion of Holi festival. All libraries of the university will also remain closed. Although no classes would be conducted, all administrative work and other activities, including examination, shall be as per schedule. Apart from this strict measures will be taken by the university to make sure that no act of hooliganism or any other mishap occurs.

Internal and external security arrangements haven tightened on the campus, hostels and the colleges to deal with any wrong act in the name of Holi, particularly those targetting women students.

Few guidelines issued by the university includes:

– Holi cannot be played campus

– Eve teasing/ragging in any form won’t be entertained

– Any sort of verbal or otherwise derogatory remarks for women will be punishable

– Anyone who will attempt to create mischief in the name of Holi will be penalized by the police

– Police will be patrolling outside colleges/hostels in the campus

DU has also sought support and cooperation from law enforcement and security agencies, along with the DMRC and the DTC to maintain peace and order. Student volunteers will also provide help to the authorities for maintaining law and order and discipline in the buses.

